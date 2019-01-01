Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$35M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$35M
Earnings History
Waitr Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) reporting earnings?
Waitr Hldgs (WTRH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.32, which missed the estimate of $-0.25.
What were Waitr Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:WTRH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $51.3M, which missed the estimate of $53.8M.
