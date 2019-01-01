ñol

Essential Utilities
(NYSE:WTRG)
46.45
0.60[1.31%]
Last update: 10:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low45.76 - 46.53
52 Week High/Low42.03 - 53.93
Open / Close45.98 / -
Float / Outstanding234.9M / 262.1M
Vol / Avg.295K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap12.2B
P/E26.81
50d Avg. Price47.76
Div / Yield1.07/2.34%
Payout Ratio61.71
EPS0.76
Total Float234.9M

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG), Dividends

Essential Utilities issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Essential Utilities generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.23%

Annual Dividend

$1.0728

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Essential Utilities Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Essential Utilities (WTRG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Essential Utilities. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Essential Utilities (WTRG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Essential Utilities ($WTRG) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Essential Utilities (WTRG) shares by May 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Essential Utilities (WTRG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Essential Utilities (WTRG) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.27

Q
What is the dividend yield for Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)?
A

Essential Utilities has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Essential Utilities (WTRG) was $0.27 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

