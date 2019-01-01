ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
White Mountains Insurance
(NYSE:WTM)
1224.17
0.11[0.01%]
Last update: 10:21AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1212.29 - 1229
52 Week High/Low978.51 - 1248.99
Open / Close1227.6 / -
Float / Outstanding2.9M / 3M
Vol / Avg.7.5K / 15.4K
Mkt Cap3.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1105.63
Div / Yield1/0.08%
Payout Ratio-
EPS11.1
Total Float2.9M

White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM), Dividends

White Mountains Insurance issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash White Mountains Insurance generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.10%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Mar 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

White Mountains Insurance Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next White Mountains Insurance (WTM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for White Mountains Insurance. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on March 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own White Mountains Insurance (WTM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for White Mountains Insurance (WTM). The last dividend payout was on March 23, 2022 and was $1.00

Q
How much per share is the next White Mountains Insurance (WTM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for White Mountains Insurance (WTM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on March 23, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM)?
A

White Mountains Insurance has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for White Mountains Insurance (WTM) was $1.00 and was paid out next on March 23, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.