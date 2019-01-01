ñol

W&T Offshore
(NYSE:WTI)
6.3504
0.0604[0.96%]
Last update: 10:45AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.17 - 6.37
52 Week High/Low2.64 - 6.68
Open / Close6.31 / -
Float / Outstanding93.8M / 143M
Vol / Avg.969.2K / 5.2M
Mkt Cap908.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float93.8M

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

W&T Offshore reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.210

Quarterly Revenue

$191M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$191M

Earnings Recap

Shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 175.00% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $125,647,000 rose by 1.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $114,200,000.

Guidance

W&T Offshore Sees Q2 2021 Operating Expenses $44M-$48M; Sees FY21 Operating Expenses $158M-$174M

Technicals

52-week high: $5.00

52-week low: $1.35

Price action over last quarter: down 11.35%

Company Overview

W&T Offshore Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company's exploration operations are focused in the Gulf of Mexico, where it drills for oil and gas. The company engages in both deepwater drilling and shallow-water shelf drilling. W&T Offshore extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, which are then sold directly at the wellhead. Overall, crude oil accounts for the majority of the company's revenue, with natural gas accounting for a much smaller portion.

W&T Offshore Questions & Answers

Q
When is W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) reporting earnings?
A

W&T Offshore (WTI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were W&T Offshore’s (NYSE:WTI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $123.3M, which missed the estimate of $126.6M.

