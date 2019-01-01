Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alkaline Water Co missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $4.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alkaline Water Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|15.00M
|17.35M
|13.00M
|9.58M
|Revenue Actual
|15.26M
|14.11M
|11.45M
|10.18M
