Alkaline Water Co
(NASDAQ:WTER)
0.4351
0.0061[1.42%]
Last update: 10:33AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.42 - 0.44
52 Week High/Low0.33 - 2.35
Open / Close0.42 / -
Float / Outstanding115.6M / 121.7M
Vol / Avg.200.5K / 809.5K
Mkt Cap52.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.11
Total Float115.6M

Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Alkaline Water Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 14

EPS

$-0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$15.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$15.1M

Earnings Recap

Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alkaline Water Co missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $4.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alkaline Water Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.01 -0.05 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.08 -0.06 -0.06
Revenue Estimate 15.00M 17.35M 13.00M 9.58M
Revenue Actual 15.26M 14.11M 11.45M 10.18M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Alkaline Water Co using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Alkaline Water Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) reporting earnings?
A

Alkaline Water Co (WTER) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 14, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Alkaline Water Co’s (NASDAQ:WTER) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $14.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

