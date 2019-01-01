Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Alkaline Water Co
Alkaline Water Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.90 expecting WTER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Alkaline Water Co downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Alkaline Water Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Alkaline Water Co was filed on July 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Alkaline Water Co (WTER) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $1.25 to $0.90. The current price Alkaline Water Co (WTER) is trading at is $0.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
