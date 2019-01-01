ñol

West Bancorp
(NASDAQ:WTBA)
25.25
0.20[0.80%]
Last update: 10:23AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.2 - 25.25
52 Week High/Low23.44 - 34.5
Open / Close25.2 / -
Float / Outstanding16.1M / 16.6M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 22.3K
Mkt Cap419.9M
P/E8.27
50d Avg. Price25.85
Div / Yield1/3.99%
Payout Ratio32.01
EPS0.8
Total Float16.1M

West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA), Dividends

West Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash West Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.02%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

May 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

West Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next West Bancorp (WTBA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Bancorp.

Q
What date did I need to own West Bancorp (WTBA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Bancorp (WTBA). The last dividend payout was on May 25, 2022 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next West Bancorp (WTBA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Bancorp (WTBA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on May 25, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA)?
A

The most current yield for West Bancorp (WTBA) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 23, 1999

