Wesbanco
(NASDAQ:WSBC)
33.54
0.09[0.27%]
Last update: 9:40AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low33.35 - 33.56
52 Week High/Low30.21 - 39.39
Open / Close33.52 / -
Float / Outstanding58.3M / 60.3M
Vol / Avg.3.9K / 255.9K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E10.59
50d Avg. Price33.57
Div / Yield1.36/4.07%
Payout Ratio42.09
EPS0.68
Total Float58.3M

Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC), Dividends

Wesbanco issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wesbanco generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.83%

Annual Dividend

$1.36

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wesbanco Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wesbanco (WSBC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Wesbanco (WSBC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Wesbanco ($WSBC) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Wesbanco (WSBC) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Wesbanco (WSBC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Wesbanco (WSBC) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.34

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)?
A

The most current yield for Wesbanco (WSBC) is 4.21% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

