Warrantee Stock (NASDAQ:WRNT), Quotes and News Summary

Warrantee Stock (NASDAQ: WRNT)

Warrantee Inc provides safety and security to all people around the world and realize a sustainable society through services such as free insurance model and free health care that make full use of unique technology.
Warrantee Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Warrantee (WRNT) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Warrantee (NASDAQ: WRNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Warrantee's (WRNT) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Warrantee.

Q
What is the target price for Warrantee (WRNT) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Warrantee

Q
Current Stock Price for Warrantee (WRNT)?
A

The stock price for Warrantee (NASDAQ: WRNT) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Warrantee (WRNT) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Warrantee.

Q
When is Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) reporting earnings?
A

Warrantee does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Warrantee (WRNT) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Warrantee.

Q
What sector and industry does Warrantee (WRNT) operate in?
A

Warrantee is in the Technology sector and Software—Application industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.