Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting WPRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 498.29% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Westport Fuel Systems maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Westport Fuel Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Westport Fuel Systems was filed on March 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $7.00. The current price Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) is trading at is $1.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
