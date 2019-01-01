Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$76.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$76.5M
Earnings History
Westport Fuel Systems Questions & Answers
When is Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) reporting earnings?
Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.12, which beat the estimate of $-0.15.
What were Westport Fuel Systems’s (NASDAQ:WPRT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $62.1M, which beat the estimate of $58.4M.
