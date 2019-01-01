WPP (NYSE:WPP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WPP
WPP Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WPP (NYSE: WPP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WPP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WPP (NYSE: WPP) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and WPP downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WPP, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WPP was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WPP (WPP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price WPP (WPP) is trading at is $58.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
