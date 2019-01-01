Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) was reported by Keybanc on April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $56.00 expecting WPM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.20% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) was provided by Keybanc, and Wheaton Precious Metals maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wheaton Precious Metals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wheaton Precious Metals was filed on April 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $46.00 to $56.00. The current price Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) is trading at is $42.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
