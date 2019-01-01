ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wheaton Precious Metals
(NYSE:WPM)
42.36
0.01[0.02%]
At close: May 26
42.35
-0.0100[-0.02%]
PreMarket: 4:15PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low36.39 - 51.91
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 451.5M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 2.7M
Mkt Cap19.1B
P/E25.5
50d Avg. Price46.02
Div / Yield0.6/1.42%
Payout Ratio35.52
EPS0.35
Total Float-

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM), Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wheaton Precious Metals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.31%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wheaton Precious Metals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wheaton Precious Metals. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Wheaton Precious Metals ($WPM) will be on June 3, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)?
A

Wheaton Precious Metals has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) was $0.15 and was paid out next on June 3, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.