QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Waste Management
(NYSE:WM)
158.01
0.02[0.01%]
At close: May 26
157.99
-0.0200[-0.01%]
PreMarket: 4:15PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low136.97 - 170.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding414.5M / 415.2M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap65.6B
P/E34.88
50d Avg. Price158.9
Div / Yield2.6/1.65%
Payout Ratio52.43
EPS1.24
Total Float414.5M

Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Dividends

Waste Management issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Waste Management generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.80%

Annual Dividend

$2.6

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Waste Management Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Waste Management (WM) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 9, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Waste Management (WM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Waste Management ($WM) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Waste Management (WM) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Waste Management (WM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Waste Management (WM) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.65

Q
What is the dividend yield for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)?
A

The most current yield for Waste Management (WM) is 1.61% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

