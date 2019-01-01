ñol

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wix.com reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.720

Quarterly Revenue

$341.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$341.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wix.com missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.64.

Revenue was up $37.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wix.com's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.42 -0.37 -0.64
EPS Actual -0.37 -0.21 -0.28 -0.54
Revenue Estimate 331.16M 315.19M 311.66M 295.05M
Revenue Actual 328.34M 320.80M 316.41M 304.11M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Wix.com Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) reporting earnings?
A

Wix.com (WIX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Q
What were Wix.com’s (NASDAQ:WIX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $103.5M, which beat the estimate of $102M.

