Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Wix.com missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.64.
Revenue was up $37.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wix.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.38
|-0.42
|-0.37
|-0.64
|EPS Actual
|-0.37
|-0.21
|-0.28
|-0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|331.16M
|315.19M
|311.66M
|295.05M
|Revenue Actual
|328.34M
|320.80M
|316.41M
|304.11M
