Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wix.com missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.64.

Revenue was up $37.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wix.com's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.42 -0.37 -0.64 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.21 -0.28 -0.54 Revenue Estimate 331.16M 315.19M 311.66M 295.05M Revenue Actual 328.34M 320.80M 316.41M 304.11M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.