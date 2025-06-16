This Celanese Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow upgraded the rating for Celsius Holdings, Inc . CELH from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $37 to $55. Celsius Holdings shares closed at $41.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $37 to $55. Celsius Holdings shares closed at $41.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst Philip Ng upgraded Smurfit Westrock Plc SW from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $44 to $55. Smurfit WestRock shares closed at $41.98 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $44 to $55. Smurfit WestRock shares closed at $41.98 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw upgraded the rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc . FCX from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and raised the price target from $43 to $48. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $40.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and raised the price target from $43 to $48. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $40.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison upgraded Celanese Corporation CE from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $45 to $66. Celanese shares closed at $54.63 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $45 to $66. Celanese shares closed at $54.63 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo upgraded the rating for Wix.com Ltd. WIX from Equal-Weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $173 to $21. Wix.com shares closed at $149.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

