ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Encore Wire
(NASDAQ:WIRE)
123.87
3.95[3.29%]
At close: May 26
128.40
4.5300[3.66%]
After Hours: 4:32PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low120.67 - 125
52 Week High/Low65.98 - 151.64
Open / Close120.67 / 123.87
Float / Outstanding13.9M / 19.7M
Vol / Avg.129.1K / 225K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E3.73
50d Avg. Price118.49
Div / Yield0.08/0.07%
Payout Ratio0.25
EPS8.08
Total Float13.9M

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Encore Wire reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$7.960

Quarterly Revenue

$723.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$723.1M

Earnings Recap

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Encore Wire beat estimated earnings by 117.98%, reporting an EPS of $6.91 versus an estimate of $3.17.

Revenue was up $307.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $5.6, which was followed by a 6.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Encore Wire's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.91 1.38 0.87 0.68
EPS Actual 8.51 8.82 1.99 1.17
Revenue Estimate 587.34M 456.51M 384.57M 334.19M
Revenue Actual 716.32M 744.41M 441.14M 380.82M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Encore Wire using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Encore Wire Questions & Answers

Q
When is Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) reporting earnings?
A

Encore Wire (WIRE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.52, which missed the estimate of $0.57.

Q
What were Encore Wire’s (NASDAQ:WIRE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $291.5M, which beat the estimate of $282.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.