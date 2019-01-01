Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Encore Wire beat estimated earnings by 117.98%, reporting an EPS of $6.91 versus an estimate of $3.17.
Revenue was up $307.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $5.6, which was followed by a 6.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Encore Wire's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.91
|1.38
|0.87
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|8.51
|8.82
|1.99
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|587.34M
|456.51M
|384.57M
|334.19M
|Revenue Actual
|716.32M
|744.41M
|441.14M
|380.82M
