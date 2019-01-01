Windfall Geotek Inc is an Artificial Intelligence company developing its proprietary CARDS analysis and data mining techniques. The company counts on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. It combines available public and private datasets including geophysical, drill hole and surface data. The algorithms designed and employed are calculated to highlight areas of interest that have the potential to be geologically similar to other gold deposits and mineralization. The company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining and to continue the Land Mine detection application as a high priority.