Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/37K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
124.3M
Outstanding
Windfall Geotek Inc is an Artificial Intelligence company developing its proprietary CARDS analysis and data mining techniques. The company counts on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. It combines available public and private datasets including geophysical, drill hole and surface data. The algorithms designed and employed are calculated to highlight areas of interest that have the potential to be geologically similar to other gold deposits and mineralization. The company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining and to continue the Land Mine detection application as a high priority.

Windfall Geotek Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Windfall Geotek (WINKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Windfall Geotek (OTCQB: WINKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Windfall Geotek's (WINKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Windfall Geotek.

Q

What is the target price for Windfall Geotek (WINKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Windfall Geotek

Q

Current Stock Price for Windfall Geotek (WINKF)?

A

The stock price for Windfall Geotek (OTCQB: WINKF) is $0.0725 last updated Today at 2:53:14 PM.

Q

Does Windfall Geotek (WINKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Windfall Geotek.

Q

When is Windfall Geotek (OTCQB:WINKF) reporting earnings?

A

Windfall Geotek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Windfall Geotek (WINKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Windfall Geotek.

Q

What sector and industry does Windfall Geotek (WINKF) operate in?

A

Windfall Geotek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.