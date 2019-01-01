ñol

Windfall Geotek
(OTCQB:WINKF)
0.0585
00
At close: May 23
0.073
0.0145[24.89%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 0.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 124.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 13.1K
Mkt Cap7.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Windfall Geotek (OTC:WINKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Windfall Geotek reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

$195K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Windfall Geotek using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Windfall Geotek Questions & Answers

Q
When is Windfall Geotek (OTCQB:WINKF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Windfall Geotek

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Windfall Geotek (OTCQB:WINKF)?
A

There are no earnings for Windfall Geotek

Q
What were Windfall Geotek’s (OTCQB:WINKF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Windfall Geotek

