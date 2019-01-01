ñol

WhiteHorse Finance
(NASDAQ:WHF)
13.80
00
At close: May 26
13.73
-0.0700[-0.51%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.06 - 16.23
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding17.1M / 23.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 81K
Mkt Cap320.8M
P/E10.87
50d Avg. Price14.72
Div / Yield1.42/10.29%
Payout Ratio111.81
EPS0.25
Total Float17.1M

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF), Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WhiteHorse Finance generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.23%

Annual Dividend

$1.42

Last Dividend

Mar 25

Next Dividend

Jun 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

WhiteHorse Finance Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for WhiteHorse Finance ($WHF) will be on July 5, 2022. Investors need to be owners of WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) shares by June 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) will be on June 17, 2022 and will be $0.36

Q
What is the dividend yield for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)?
A

The most current yield for WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) is 9.79% and is payable next on July 5, 2022

