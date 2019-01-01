ñol

Cactus (NYSE:WHD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cactus reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.300

Quarterly Revenue

$145.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$145.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cactus beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $61.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cactus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.18 0.10 0.06
EPS Actual 0.19 0.16 0.11 0.08
Revenue Estimate 116.32M 101.60M 80.88M 68.23M
Revenue Actual 115.36M 108.89M 84.42M 68.09M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cactus using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Cactus Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cactus (NYSE:WHD) reporting earnings?
A

Cactus (WHD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cactus (NYSE:WHD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Cactus’s (NYSE:WHD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $104.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

