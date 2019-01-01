Cactus (NYSE:WHD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cactus beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $61.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cactus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.18 0.10 0.06 EPS Actual 0.19 0.16 0.11 0.08 Revenue Estimate 116.32M 101.60M 80.88M 68.23M Revenue Actual 115.36M 108.89M 84.42M 68.09M

