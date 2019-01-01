ñol

Weatherford International
(NASDAQ:WFRD)
33.54
00
At close: May 26
33.54
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.41 - 40.16
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding70.1M / 70.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 596.3K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price33.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.14
Total Float70.1M

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD), Dividends

Weatherford International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Weatherford International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Weatherford International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Weatherford International (WFRD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weatherford International.

Q
What date did I need to own Weatherford International (WFRD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weatherford International.

Q
How much per share is the next Weatherford International (WFRD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weatherford International.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weatherford International.

