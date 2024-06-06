Apple, Waste Connections And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Apple Inc. AAPL as his final trade.

Apple is set to unveil significant advancements at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 10-14, 2024, with a highly anticipated keynote on June 10.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is expected to spotlight new AI-powered features across its core applications, along with updates to its operating systems, according to a recent note by Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng.

The company could soon launch its annual Back to School promotion for university students in the U.S. and Canada, according to the ads that are making rounds on social media.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said Waste Connections, Inc. WCN is a good stock which continues to grow.

On April 24, Waste Connections posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share, beating market estimates of $1.00 per share. The company's quarterly sales were $2.073 billion, topping expectations of $2.053 billion.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF XLG as his final trade.

Price Action:

Apple shares rose 0.8% to close at $195.87 on Wednesday.

Waste Connections shares rose 1.4% to close at $168.63 during Wednesday's session.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF gained 1.5% during Wednesday's session.

