Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
WCF Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It is engaged in the ownership and operation of banks. The business activities of the bank involve accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in real estate loans secured by one-to-four family residences. The bank also originates consumer loans and non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans. Its primary sources of funds are deposits, principal and interest payments on loans and securities and advances. It derives revenue principally from the interest on loans and securities, and from loan origination and servicing fees.

WCF Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WCF Bancorp (WCFB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WCF Bancorp (OTCPK: WCFB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WCF Bancorp's (WCFB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WCF Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for WCF Bancorp (WCFB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WCF Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for WCF Bancorp (WCFB)?

A

The stock price for WCF Bancorp (OTCPK: WCFB) is $8.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:21:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WCF Bancorp (WCFB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is WCF Bancorp (OTCPK:WCFB) reporting earnings?

A

WCF Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WCF Bancorp (WCFB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WCF Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does WCF Bancorp (WCFB) operate in?

A

WCF Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.