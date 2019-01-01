WCF Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It is engaged in the ownership and operation of banks. The business activities of the bank involve accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in real estate loans secured by one-to-four family residences. The bank also originates consumer loans and non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans. Its primary sources of funds are deposits, principal and interest payments on loans and securities and advances. It derives revenue principally from the interest on loans and securities, and from loan origination and servicing fees.