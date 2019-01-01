ñol

WCF Bancorp
(OTCPK:WCFB)
7.88
-0.80[-9.22%]
At close: May 25
8.27
0.3900[4.95%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT

WCF Bancorp (OTC:WCFB), Dividends

WCF Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WCF Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.47%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

May 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

WCF Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next WCF Bancorp (WCFB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WCF Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own WCF Bancorp (WCFB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WCF Bancorp (WCFB). The last dividend payout was on May 18, 2022 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next WCF Bancorp (WCFB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WCF Bancorp (WCFB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 18, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for WCF Bancorp (OTCPK:WCFB)?
A

WCF Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for WCF Bancorp (WCFB) was $0.05 and was paid out next on May 18, 2022.

