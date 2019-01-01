Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$31.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Wallbox using advanced sorting and filters.
Wallbox Questions & Answers
When is Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) reporting earnings?
Wallbox (WBX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Wallbox’s (NYSE:WBX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $22M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.