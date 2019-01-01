Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wallbox
Wallbox Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting WBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.39% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Wallbox initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wallbox, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wallbox was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wallbox (WBX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $14.00. The current price Wallbox (WBX) is trading at is $10.19, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
