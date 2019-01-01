Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Walgreens Boots Alliance generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Walgreens Boots Alliance. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on June 10, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Walgreens Boots Alliance ($WBA) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares by May 20, 2022
The next dividend for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.48
Walgreens Boots Alliance has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was $0.48 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.