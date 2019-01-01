ñol

Walgreens Boots Alliance
(NASDAQ:WBA)
43.04
0.58[1.37%]
At close: May 26
43.14
0.1000[0.23%]
After Hours: 7:47PM EDT
Day High/Low42.86 - 43.51
52 Week High/Low39.72 - 55.82
Open / Close42.93 / 43.04
Float / Outstanding716.1M / 863.8M
Vol / Avg.7.3M / 7.4M
Mkt Cap37.2B
P/E6.29
50d Avg. Price44.57
Div / Yield1.91/4.44%
Payout Ratio27.78
EPS1.02
Total Float716.1M

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Walgreens Boots Alliance generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.32%

Annual Dividend

$1.91

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Walgreens Boots Alliance Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Walgreens Boots Alliance. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Walgreens Boots Alliance ($WBA) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.48

Q
What is the dividend yield for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)?
A

Walgreens Boots Alliance has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was $0.48 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

