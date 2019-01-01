Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Walgreens Boots Alliance beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.38.
Revenue was up $977.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.33
|1.02
|1.17
|1.11
|EPS Actual
|1.68
|1.17
|1.38
|1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|32.74B
|33.30B
|33.76B
|35.53B
|Revenue Actual
|33.90B
|34.26B
|34.03B
|32.78B
