Walgreens Boots Alliance
(NASDAQ:WBA)
43.04
0.58[1.37%]
At close: May 26
43.14
0.1000[0.23%]
After Hours: 7:47PM EDT
Day High/Low42.86 - 43.51
52 Week High/Low39.72 - 55.82
Open / Close42.93 / 43.04
Float / Outstanding716.1M / 863.8M
Vol / Avg.7.3M / 7.4M
Mkt Cap37.2B
P/E6.29
50d Avg. Price44.57
Div / Yield1.91/4.44%
Payout Ratio27.78
EPS1.02
Total Float716.1M

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Walgreens Boots Alliance reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 31

EPS

$1.590

Quarterly Revenue

$33.8B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$33.8B

Earnings Recap

 

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $977.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.33 1.02 1.17 1.11
EPS Actual 1.68 1.17 1.38 1.26
Revenue Estimate 32.74B 33.30B 33.76B 35.53B
Revenue Actual 33.90B 34.26B 34.03B 32.78B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Questions & Answers

Q
When is Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) reporting earnings?
A

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is scheduled to report earnings on June 30, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.30.

Q
What were Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (NASDAQ:WBA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $30.1B, which beat the estimate of $29.7B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.