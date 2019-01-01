Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) was reported by Deutsche Bank on April 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting WBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.88% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Walgreens Boots Alliance maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Walgreens Boots Alliance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance was filed on April 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $52.00 to $46.00. The current price Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is trading at is $43.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
