Westamerica Bancorp
(NASDAQ:WABC)
59.99
1.13[1.92%]
At close: May 26
59.99
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low59.17 - 60.38
52 Week High/Low53.24 - 63.46
Open / Close59.17 / 59.99
Float / Outstanding15.2M / 26.9M
Vol / Avg.67.1K / 110.2K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E18.12
50d Avg. Price59.45
Div / Yield1.68/2.80%
Payout Ratio50.15
EPS0.84
Total Float15.2M

Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC), Dividends

Westamerica Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Westamerica Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.85%

Annual Dividend

$1.68

Last Dividend

May 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Westamerica Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westamerica Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on May 20, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westamerica Bancorp (WABC). The last dividend payout was on May 20, 2022 and was $0.42

Q
How much per share is the next Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westamerica Bancorp (WABC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on May 20, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC)?
A

Westamerica Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) was $0.42 and was paid out next on May 20, 2022.

