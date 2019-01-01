ñol

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Dividends

Verizon Communications issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Verizon Communications generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.73%

Annual Dividend

$2.56

Last Dividend

Apr 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Verizon Communications Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Verizon Communications (VZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verizon Communications. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.64 on May 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Verizon Communications (VZ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verizon Communications (VZ). The last dividend payout was on May 2, 2022 and was $0.64

Q
How much per share is the next Verizon Communications (VZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verizon Communications (VZ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.64 on May 2, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)?
A

Verizon Communications has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Verizon Communications (VZ) was $0.64 and was paid out next on May 2, 2022.

