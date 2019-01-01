QQQ
Range
1.04 - 1.17
Vol / Avg.
18K/103.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.82 - 5.12
Mkt Cap
33.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
29M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Vyant Bio Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. With capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it is identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. Leveraging these modalities, Vyant Bio is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. The company operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX, and vivoPharm. Vyant Bio has offices in Europe and Australia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vyant Bio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vyant Bio (VYNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ: VYNT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vyant Bio's (VYNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vyant Bio (VYNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vyant Bio (NASDAQ: VYNT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting VYNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 327.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vyant Bio (VYNT)?

A

The stock price for Vyant Bio (NASDAQ: VYNT) is $1.17 last updated Today at 4:17:00 PM.

Q

Does Vyant Bio (VYNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vyant Bio.

Q

When is Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) reporting earnings?

A

Vyant Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Vyant Bio (VYNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vyant Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Vyant Bio (VYNT) operate in?

A

Vyant Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.