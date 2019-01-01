Vestas Wind Systems (OTC:VWDRY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems
Vestas Wind Systems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK: VWDRY) was reported by Bernstein on March 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VWDRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK: VWDRY) was provided by Bernstein, and Vestas Wind Systems initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vestas Wind Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vestas Wind Systems was filed on March 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) is trading at is $8.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
