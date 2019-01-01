Vestas Wind Systems (OTC:VWDRY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$2.8B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.5B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vestas Wind Systems using advanced sorting and filters.
Vestas Wind Systems Questions & Answers
When is Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) reporting earnings?
Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY)?
The Actual EPS was $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vestas Wind Systems’s (OTCPK:VWDRY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.6B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
