Range
101.18 - 104.42
Vol / Avg.
6.7K/103.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.63 - 158.99
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
103.26
P/E
13.8
EPS
2.69
Shares
14.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Veritiv Corp provides printing, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services. It operates in four primary segments based on the product type. The Print segment, which generates the majority of the revenue, distributes commercial printing and specialty paper products. The Publishing segment sells coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers and retailers for use in magazines, books, and direct mail. The Packaging segment sells a variety of paper-based packaging products within the fiber-based, flexible and rigid categories. The Facility Solutions segment sells cleaning, breakroom, bathroom, safety, and hazard supplies. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.660

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV1.720B

Veritiv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Veritiv (VRTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Veritiv's (VRTV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Veritiv (VRTV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) was reported by B of A Securities on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting VRTV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.05% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Veritiv (VRTV)?

A

The stock price for Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) is $103.68 last updated Today at 3:40:05 PM.

Q

Does Veritiv (VRTV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veritiv.

Q

When is Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) reporting earnings?

A

Veritiv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Veritiv (VRTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Veritiv.

Q

What sector and industry does Veritiv (VRTV) operate in?

A

Veritiv is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.