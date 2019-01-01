Veritiv Corp provides printing, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services. It operates in four primary segments based on the product type. The Print segment, which generates the majority of the revenue, distributes commercial printing and specialty paper products. The Publishing segment sells coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers and retailers for use in magazines, books, and direct mail. The Packaging segment sells a variety of paper-based packaging products within the fiber-based, flexible and rigid categories. The Facility Solutions segment sells cleaning, breakroom, bathroom, safety, and hazard supplies. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.