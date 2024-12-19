Why Sangamo Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. SGMO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.

Astellas and Sangamo Therapeutics disclosed Capsid license agreement to deliver genomic medicines for neurological diseases.

Sangamo Therapeutics shares jumped 19.5% to $2.81 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

CURRENC Group Inc . CURR gained 219.5% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 54% on Wednesday.

. gained 170% to $1.03 in pre-market trading. Silexion Therapeutics Corp SLXN gained 68% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 26% on Wednesday.

gained 68% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 26% on Wednesday. Mesoblast Limited MESO rose 44.5% to $17.70 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast’s RYONCIL became the first FDA-approved mesenchymal stromal cell therapy in the U.S.

Losers

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares tumbled 40.5% to $0.4847 in pre-market trading after jumping 348% on Wednesday.

shares fell 20.5% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW shares dipped 18.6% to $63.50 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered FY25 outlook.

fell 18.5% to $0.5213 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. MU dipped 15.6% to $87.60 in pre-market trading. Micron posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company said it sees second-quarter revenue of $7.9 billion, plus or minus $200 million, versus estimates of $9 billion. The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share, plus or minus 10 cents per share, versus estimates of $1.92 per share.

