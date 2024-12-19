Why Sangamo Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. SGMO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.
Astellas and Sangamo Therapeutics disclosed Capsid license agreement to deliver genomic medicines for neurological diseases.
Sangamo Therapeutics shares jumped 19.5% to $2.81 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- CURRENC Group Inc. CURR gained 219.5% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 54% on Wednesday.
- XChange TEC.INC XHG climbed 170% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after declining over 50% on Wednesday.
- AppTech Payments Corp. APCX gained 170% to $1.03 in pre-market trading.
- Silexion Therapeutics Corp SLXN gained 68% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 26% on Wednesday.
- Mesoblast Limited MESO rose 44.5% to $17.70 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast’s RYONCIL became the first FDA-approved mesenchymal stromal cell therapy in the U.S.
- Elevai Labs Inc. ELAB gained 38.6% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday.
- Dallasnews Corp DALN gained 38% to $6.72 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Wednesday.
- KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR rose 28% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Wednesday.
- XCHG Limited XCH gained 24.2% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 90% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares tumbled 40.5% to $0.4847 in pre-market trading after jumping 348% on Wednesday.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD declined 36.4% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 80% on Wednesday.
- Abacus Life, Inc. ABL shares fell 20.5% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW shares dipped 18.6% to $63.50 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered FY25 outlook.
- Nvni Group Limited NVNI fell 18.5% to $0.5213 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Wednesday.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU dipped 15.6% to $87.60 in pre-market trading. Micron posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company said it sees second-quarter revenue of $7.9 billion, plus or minus $200 million, versus estimates of $9 billion. The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share, plus or minus 10 cents per share, versus estimates of $1.92 per share.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX fell 15.6% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after surging 39% on Wednesday.
- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. QNTM shares fell 14.5% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI fell 14.3% to $0.3008 in pre-market trading following a 30% plunge on Wednesday.
- Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN fell 14.2% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
