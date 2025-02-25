EXCLUSIVE: Virax Biolabs Says Its Tech Fits RFK Jr.'s HHS Goals On Vaccine Transparency

On Thursday, Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX said it supports the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ focus on vaccine efficacy transparency, emphasizing the need for accessible information to aid informed health decisions.

The company underscores the role of transparency in understanding vaccine effectiveness and the impact of individual immune responses on vaccination outcomes.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Virax Biolabs Inks Distribution Pact To Commercialize ImmuneSelect Profiling Solutions In UK And Ireland

Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Senate voted 52 to 48 to confirm Kennedy as health secretary, with Sen. Mitch McConnell as the only Republican who voted “no.” All Democrats voted against the nomination.

As secretary of health, Kennedy will oversee several critical health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Kennedy has been an outspoken skeptic on vaccines for decades. As a player in advancing vaccine transparency, Virax Biolabs collaborates with vaccine developers to provide research-based tools for assessing efficacy and long-term immune protection.

Its technology supports comprehensive immune profiling, aiding protective immunity and T-cell dysfunction research. By leveraging its platform, the company aims to enhance the understanding of immune responses post-vaccination.

“As this new administration appears to enter a new era of vaccine transparency, we believe Virax Biolabs is well-positioned to provide additional critical, data-driven insights on vaccine efficacy to support existing and future vaccine development,” said James Foster, Chief Executive Officer of Virax Biolabs. “We are fully aligned in supporting Public Health initiatives around Vaccine Efficacy Testing.”

In January, Cosmos Health Inc. COSM entered into a distribution agreement with Virax Biolabs to distribute Virax-branded Avian Influenza Virus Real-Time PCR Kits across various major European markets and certain Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Price Action: VRAX stock was down 1.73% at $1.70 during the premarket session at the last check on Tuesday.

Read Next: