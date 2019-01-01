ñol

Vishay Precision Group
(NYSE:VPG)
30.77
0.62[2.06%]
At close: May 27
30.15
-0.6200[-2.01%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low30.2 - 30.77
52 Week High/Low28.32 - 39.71
Open / Close30.26 / 30.7
Float / Outstanding12.3M / 13.6M
Vol / Avg.27K / 37.9K
Mkt Cap419.8M
P/E19.43
50d Avg. Price31.48
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.47
Total Float12.3M

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG), Dividends

Vishay Precision Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vishay Precision Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Vishay Precision Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vishay Precision Group (VPG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vishay Precision Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Vishay Precision Group (VPG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vishay Precision Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Vishay Precision Group (VPG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vishay Precision Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vishay Precision Group.

