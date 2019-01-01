ñol

Voya Financial
(NYSE:VOYA)
69.11
1.63[2.42%]
At close: May 27
69.14
0.0300[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low67.65 - 69.14
52 Week High/Low58.97 - 74.97
Open / Close67.65 / 69.14
Float / Outstanding89.2M / 102.2M
Vol / Avg.892.1K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap7.1B
P/E8.07
50d Avg. Price65.68
Div / Yield0.8/1.16%
Payout Ratio8.52
EPS0.26
Total Float89.2M

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), Dividends

Voya Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Voya Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.24%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

May 25
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Voya Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Voya Financial (VOYA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Voya Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Voya Financial (VOYA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Voya Financial ($VOYA) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Voya Financial (VOYA) shares by May 25, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Voya Financial (VOYA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Voya Financial (VOYA) will be on May 24, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)?
A

Voya Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Voya Financial (VOYA) was $0.20 and was paid out next on June 29, 2022.

