There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal wholly owned subsidiary is Valley National Bank. It provides a full range of commercial, retail, and trust and investment services largely through its offices and ATM network throughout northern and central New Jersey, New York City and Long Island, Florida, and Alabama. The segments of the group are commercial lending, consumer lending, investment management, and corporate and other adjustments, of which key interest income is derived from the commercial lending segment. In recent years, the company has focused on acquiring companies that operate outside of traditional banking and has emphasized wealth and capital management.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Valley National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valley National (VLYPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valley National (NASDAQ: VLYPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valley National's (VLYPO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Valley National (VLYPO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Valley National

Q

Current Stock Price for Valley National (VLYPO)?

A

The stock price for Valley National (NASDAQ: VLYPO) is $24.8 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Valley National (VLYPO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valley National.

Q

When is Valley National (NASDAQ:VLYPO) reporting earnings?

A

Valley National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Valley National (VLYPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valley National.

Q

What sector and industry does Valley National (VLYPO) operate in?

A

Valley National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.