voestalpine
(OTCPK:VLPNY)
5.90
00
At close: May 25
7.31
1.4100[23.90%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.67 - 9.61
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 892.6M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 0.7K
Mkt Cap5.3B
P/E5.62
50d Avg. Price5.42
Div / Yield0.12/2.00%
Payout Ratio10.1
EPS0.23
Total Float-

voestalpine (OTC:VLPNY), Dividends

voestalpine issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash voestalpine generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 6, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

voestalpine Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next voestalpine (VLPNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for voestalpine. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on July 31, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own voestalpine (VLPNY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for voestalpine (VLPNY). The last dividend payout was on July 31, 2012 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next voestalpine (VLPNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for voestalpine (VLPNY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on July 31, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY)?
A

voestalpine has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for voestalpine (VLPNY) was $0.13 and was paid out next on July 31, 2012.

