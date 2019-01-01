voestalpine (OTC:VLPNY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for voestalpine
voestalpine Questions & Answers
The latest price target for voestalpine (OTCPK: VLPNY) was reported by UBS on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VLPNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for voestalpine (OTCPK: VLPNY) was provided by UBS, and voestalpine upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of voestalpine, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for voestalpine was filed on November 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest voestalpine (VLPNY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price voestalpine (VLPNY) is trading at is $6.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
