QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
206.7 - 208.6
Vol / Avg.
1K/1.9K
Div / Yield
5.74/2.89%
52 Wk
181.07 - 299.96
Mkt Cap
104.6B
Payout Ratio
13.68
Open
206.7
P/E
4.93
EPS
5.51
Shares
501.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 9:43AM
Volkswagen is one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. Automotive brands include Volkswagen passenger cars, Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, SEAT, and Skoda. Commercial vehicle brands include MAN, Navistar, Scania, and Volkswagen. The company's financial services group provides dealer financing to support floor plans, consumer financing for vehicle purchases, vehicle leasing, banking, and other financial services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Volkswagen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Volkswagen (VLKPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Volkswagen (OTCPK: VLKPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Volkswagen's (VLKPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Volkswagen.

Q

What is the target price for Volkswagen (VLKPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Volkswagen

Q

Current Stock Price for Volkswagen (VLKPF)?

A

The stock price for Volkswagen (OTCPK: VLKPF) is $208.6 last updated Today at 3:21:24 PM.

Q

Does Volkswagen (VLKPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 25, 2003.

Q

When is Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKPF) reporting earnings?

A

Volkswagen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Volkswagen (VLKPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Volkswagen.

Q

What sector and industry does Volkswagen (VLKPF) operate in?

A

Volkswagen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.