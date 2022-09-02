- Volkswagen AG VWAGY owned sports car maker Porsche AG is planning to name Sajjad Khan to its executive board.
- Volkswagen noted Khan would focus primarily on Car-IT and become the eighth member of the body.
- Khan, a native of Pakistan with German citizenship, could additionally support the Volkswagen Group in an advisory role.
- Khan worked for Mercedes Benz Group AG DMLRY for more than six years until August 2021. As Chief Technology Officer, he was responsible for development in Connectivity, Autonomous, Shared & Services, and Electric (CASE).
- It has not yet been decided exactly when the company will make a final decision concerning the appointment and when Khan could ultimately start at Porsche.
- From 2011 to 2015, Khan was with Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWYY, leading worldwide Connected Drive efforts as Vice President.
- Bloomberg reported that Porsche had garnered investors' interest with its plans for an initial public offering, considered one of Europe's biggest listings.
- Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 1.51% at $18.23 on Thursday.
