Village Super Market
(NASDAQ:VLGEA)
23.77
0.33[1.41%]
At close: May 27
23.77
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low23.33 - 24.11
52 Week High/Low21.25 - 25.09
Open / Close23.58 / 23.77
Float / Outstanding8.4M / 14.5M
Vol / Avg.19.6K / 27.1K
Mkt Cap345.7M
P/E11.71
50d Avg. Price23.83
Div / Yield1/4.21%
Payout Ratio49.26
EPS0.78
Total Float8.4M

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA), Dividends

Village Super Market issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Village Super Market generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.12%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Apr 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Village Super Market Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Village Super Market (VLGEA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Village Super Market. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on April 28, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Village Super Market (VLGEA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Village Super Market (VLGEA). The last dividend payout was on April 28, 2022 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Village Super Market (VLGEA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Village Super Market (VLGEA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on April 28, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)?
A

Village Super Market has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Village Super Market (VLGEA) was $0.25 and was paid out next on April 28, 2022.

