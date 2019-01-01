Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 9
EPS
$0.690
Quarterly Revenue
$537.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$537.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Village Super Market using advanced sorting and filters.
Village Super Market Questions & Answers
When is Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) reporting earnings?
Village Super Market (VLGEA) is scheduled to report earnings on June 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 9, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Village Super Market’s (NASDAQ:VLGEA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $392M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.