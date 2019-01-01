ñol

Village Super Market
(NASDAQ:VLGEA)
23.77
0.33[1.41%]
At close: May 27
23.77
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low23.33 - 24.11
52 Week High/Low21.25 - 25.09
Open / Close23.58 / 23.77
Float / Outstanding8.4M / 14.5M
Vol / Avg.19.6K / 27.1K
Mkt Cap345.7M
P/E11.71
50d Avg. Price23.83
Div / Yield1/4.21%
Payout Ratio49.26
EPS0.78
Total Float8.4M

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Village Super Market reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 9

EPS

$0.690

Quarterly Revenue

$537.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$537.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Village Super Market using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Village Super Market Questions & Answers

Q
When is Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) reporting earnings?
A

Village Super Market (VLGEA) is scheduled to report earnings on June 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 9, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Village Super Market’s (NASDAQ:VLGEA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $392M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

