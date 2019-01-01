ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Telefonica Brasil
(NYSE:VIV)
10.89
-0.01[-0.09%]
At close: May 27
10.89
00
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low10.77 - 10.93
52 Week High/Low7.62 - 11.78
Open / Close10.83 / 10.89
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.933K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap18.3B
P/E14.17
50d Avg. Price10.78
Div / Yield0.48/4.44%
Payout Ratio92.28
EPS1.57
Total Float-

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), Dividends

Telefonica Brasil issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Telefonica Brasil generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.56%

Annual Dividend

$0.064

Last Dividend

May 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Telefonica Brasil Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Telefonica Brasil (VIV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonica Brasil.

Q
What date did I need to own Telefonica Brasil (VIV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonica Brasil.

Q
How much per share is the next Telefonica Brasil (VIV) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Telefonica Brasil (VIV) will be on May 2, 2022 and will be $0.02

Q
What is the dividend yield for Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonica Brasil.

Browse dividends on all stocks.