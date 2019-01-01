VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VirnetX Holding
VirnetX Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VirnetX Holding (NYSE: VHC) was reported by Gilford Securities on September 18, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VHC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VirnetX Holding (NYSE: VHC) was provided by Gilford Securities, and VirnetX Holding downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VirnetX Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VirnetX Holding was filed on September 18, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 18, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VirnetX Holding (VHC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price VirnetX Holding (VHC) is trading at is $1.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
